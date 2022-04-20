This At-Home Brightening Kit Replaced My Monthly Facial Appointments

As an active skincare ingredient, vitamin C has been lauded as the winner of topical antioxidants thanks to its myriad of anti-aging and complexion-enhancing superpowers for years, if not decades. Whether you’re seeking to refine congested pores, combat dullness, lift sagging skin, or soften fine lines and wrinkles, most dermatologists will recommend incorporating some form of vitamin C in your daytime routine. Plus, not only does vitamin C help reverse the signs of photodamage and aging, but it also functions as a protective barrier, shielding the skin from environmental aggressors like smoke and pollution, which helps provide a line of defense against future damage.

There are plenty of highly-praised vitamin C antioxidant serums on the market, but of course, they’re not all created equal. I’ve long been a fan of Skinceutical’s beloved CE Ferulic Serum (like pretty much everyone else on the planet), but I’ve discovered a new cocktail of vitamin C products that’s replaced my go-to as of late. Tula’s newly-launched vitamin C Brightening kit has officially entered the chat. In fact, it’s also led me to cancel a few of my regularly-scheduled facials because my normally congested pores have been shockingly debris-free, so I haven’t felt the need for extractions.

Tula Wake Up & Glow Brightening Kit This powerful skincare duo addresses a number of skincare concerns, from brightness to acne scars. Buy at Tula $ 62 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This supercharged set includes two of Tula’s best-selling products: Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer and the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, which work beautifully together to refine and defend the skin. The formulas are also infused with a slew of other anti-aging and moisturizing ingredients to amplify results and combat any irritation from the vitamin C, including probiotic and prebiotic extracts (the brand’s all-star ingredients) and a blend of natural fruit extracts to help even out skin tone and fade discoloration.

If you don’t want to take my word for it, just check out the set’s glowing reviews—it’s already garnered a near-perfect five-star rating. “I already loved the vitamin c serum so the additional vitamin c moisturizer was an added bonus! It has definitely lightened, and in some place, made my dark spots disappear,” one shopper wrote. Another happy customer who called the duo her new holy grail said “This moisturizer has not only helped even out my skin tone, but it’s significantly finished my dark spots from sunbathing and old acne scars! 10/10.”

