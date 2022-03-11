I Didn't Believe In Skim Serums Until I Tired Tula's Triple Vitamin C Serum

Years ago, I could get away with all kinds of bad beauty habits like staying up super late, not washing or moisturizing my skin, and eating super greasy, fried food without my twenty-something skin suffering at all. But as I’ve gotten older, my skin just can’t handle the same stresses it once tolerated like a champ. And while I have a good face wash, toner, and moisturizer that I’ve used twice a day for as long as I can remember, I couldn’t help but notice that lately, especially this past winter, my skin was looking extra dull, dry, and tired. No matter what new, of-the-moment products I tried, I wasn’t getting the results I wanted until I started applying Tula’s well-reviewed, insanely popular Triple Vitamin C Serum.

For a long time, I didn’t understand the benefit of serums. As someone who likes to keep things simple when it comes to skincare, I thought my three-step routine was all I needed to achieve perfect-10 skin. But as it turns out, my aging, thirty-something skin definitely needed a boost and a chance to restore that youthful, incandescent skin I’ve missed for a while now.

Because there are so many serums out there that saturate the marketplace, it can be hard to discern which one is right for your skin. Vitamin C serums are definitely some of the most popular out there because of their effectiveness in taking dull skin and even dark spots and bringing about a refreshed, renewed face with a lasting radiance.

Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum Buy at Tula $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And while there are a lot of serums consumers can try at just about any price, I found that Tula’s $48 Triple Vitamin C Serum is the one that gets the job done most effectively and keeps working long after I’ve applied it to my face. What’s particularly interesting about Tula’s Triple Vitamin C Serum is the fact that it also has prebiotics, which help to maintain the proper moisture balance, and probiotics, which smooths lines and combats irritation and redness. You’ll definitely see and feel the difference between this serum versus the other more traditional vitamin C serums, which often cause irritation.

It took about a week for me to see results from the Tula serum each day, and what I discovered was that my once-tired, super-dry skin looked more bright, energized, and glowy than it had in a long time. I wish I could say I also started sleeping better, drinking more water, and not eating so poorly, but that would be giving myself too much credit for the overtime this serum is definitely putting in.

I especially appreciate just how easy the product is to apply without turning into a greasy, haphazardous mess. The two to three drops of the serum glide right onto my face and absorbs quickly. Unlike other products of its kind, which can be greasy, oily, super-fragrant, and just sit idly on your face, you won’t be left with an unpleasant residue you’ll be trying to eradicate all day long. I’ve even started utilizing Tula’s Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer, which has intensified the meaningful results I’ve seen from the Triple Vitamin C Serum.

Tula Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer Buy at Tula $ 54 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And while in the past I’ve relied on makeup highlighters and shimmery powders to give my skin a glittery, angelic appearance, I’m finding more and more that I don’t have to rely on cosmetics to create a fake glow anymore because my skin has finally achieved an authentic one thanks to this new vitamin C serum.

