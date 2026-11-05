IN TODAY'S NEWS... TV Reporter Flooded With Feedback After Going on Air Without Makeup The Australian journalist and podcast host accidentally went live on TV barefaced. Instagram/Lana Murphy/Nine News

A TV reporter prompted a flood of feedback after going on air makeup-free.

Lana Murphy, a journalist for Nine News in Australia, went live on air bare-faced—but not exactly by choice.

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“I forgot my makeup bag,” she wrote in a Nov. 4 Instagram post. “And instead of wasting time with a dash to Chemist Warehouse or Mecca across the road I thought.. well.. I can still do my job well without it.”

Lana Murphy went makeup-free for a news segment. Instagram/Lana Murphy/Nine News

Murphy typically wears a full face of makeup during her on-air appearances, including mascara, foundation, lipstick, and blush.

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”Plot twist: I can still do my job without makeup,” she wrote on the bare-faced video.

Lana Murphy posted a clip of her makeup-free appearance on Instagram and wrote, “Plot twist: I can still do my job without makeup.” Instagram/Lana Murphy/Nine News

In the Instagram caption, Murphy thanked photographer Cait Miers’ Laugh Lines Project (a photography and social initiative aiming to capture 1,000 women without makeup) for inspiring her.

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“For someone who’s always been very conscious about their skin I never thought I would be comfortable doing this,” Murphy wrote in the caption. “But I think we need to remember we hold a lot more value than our outward appearance.”

Lana Murphy typically wears makeup on TV, including foundation, blush, mascara, and eyebrow pencil. Instagram/Lana Murphy/Nine News

Murphy, a wife and mother of two, said she didn’t think people would even notice the change in her appearance.

“Can’t believe how much (positive!) feedback is in my DMs after going makeup-free on air,” she wrote.

The supportive messages filled her private direct messages and the comments section.

Commenters admired Lana Murphy’s makeup-free appearance. Instagram/Lana Murphy

“We need more of this to normalise the way women look without it. Especially our young girls/teens. Well done,” one person wrote.

Another added, “This is teaching young women we don’t always have to wear makeup and makeup doesn’t make us ‘beautiful’ or ‘professional.’”

Lana Murphy and her partner, Nic Riddle, at the Australian premiere of “Groundhog Day The Musical” in Melbourne in 2024. Brittany Long/Getty Images

Murphy also pointed out that her colleague, Maggie Raworth, went makeup-free on TV before she did back on June 30.

Maggie Raworth, pictured here with Reid Butler in 2025, also went makeup-free on air this summer. Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images

Raworth was photographed for the Laugh Lines Project during an episode of Channel Nine’s A Current Affair, a long-running current affairs program.

“I have gone on TV many times without makeup on,” she told nine.com.au. “I’ve just never actually said, ‘I’m not wearing any makeup’. I’ve never made it a big deal.”

Maggie Raworth went makeup-free for a segment on “A Current Affair.” Instagram/Maggie Raworth/A Current Affair

After the segment, Raworth’s makeup-free appearance sparked a flurry of mixed reactions on Instagram.

“When you’re news reporting, you do get a lot of criticism in comments and online, and I’ve never really been offended by it, to be honest,” she said.

“I did not think this was a big deal, and it was a real learning opportunity for me to see that for some people it is, and it’s actually sad,” she added.

Raworth commented on Murphy’s post, “OH girl. Would never have noticed. Gosh you have a beautiful face but more importantly... a beautiful soul too. xxx”

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