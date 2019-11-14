CHEAT SHEET
    Two Conspiracy Charges Dropped in Michael Avenatti’s Nike Extortion Case

    Julia Arciga

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    An indictment charging Michael Avenatti with attempting to extort Nike was modified to drop two conspiracy counts, the Associated Press reports. A federal grand jury reportedly returned a superseding indictment in Manhattan federal court Wednesday that removes the two charges but also adds an honest services wire fraud charge. “I am extremely pleased that the two counts alleging I engaged in a conspiracy against Nike have just been dismissed by Trump’s DOJ,” the California attorney wrote on Twitter. “I expect to be fully exonerated when it is all said and done.” Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he threatened to expose damaging information about Nike's dealings in college sports if he wasn't paid up to $25 million. The former attorney of Stormy Daniels also faces fraud charges in both Los Angeles and New York after he allegedly took book deal income from the adult film star.

