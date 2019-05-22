Michael Avenatti to Face Charges Over Misusing Stormy Daniels’ Money: Report

Embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti is expected to face more federal charges—this time, over accusations that he misused money owed to Stormy Daniels.

On Wednesday, ABC News reported Manhattan federal prosecutors are expected to charge Avenatti with additional financial crimes, as the Newport Beach litigator faces a slew of charges on both coasts, including wire fraud, bank fraud and extortion.

According to the report, Avenatti is accused of misappropriating funds that were owed to Daniels when he represented her in a legal battle against President Trump and his longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, to nullify her infamous “hush agreement.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has already charged Avenatti with attempting to extort Nike to the tune of $25 million.

Avenatti denied the latest allegations.

“No monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled,” Avenatti tweeted on Wednesday. “She received millions of dollars worth of legal services and we spent huge sums in expenses. She directly paid only $100.00 for all that she received. I look forward to a jury hearing the evidence.”

On Tuesday, Avenatti told the Twitterverse he expected another indictment.

“I expect an indictment to issue from SDNY in the next 48 hrs charging me in connection with my arrest in March. I intend on fighting these bogus/legally baseless allegations, and will plead not guilty to ALL CHARGES. I look forward to the trial where I can begin to clear my name.”

The news follows a Vanity Fair profile on Avenatti’s fall from media darling and self-styled presidential candidate to a disgraced lawyer accused of stealing client funds.

Avenatti told the magazine he saw an “opportunity” in Daniels’ case against Trump.

“When I met with Stormy, I saw an avenue by which I could do collateral damage to Donald Trump and those around him for what appeared to me to be illegal conduct and rigging a presidential election,” Avenatti said in the interview. “I saw that as an opportunity to do something that was just, that was right, and to basically go all in.”

In November, Daniels told The Daily Beast that Avenatti had ignored her requests for a financial accounting of her legal fund—and that he launched a second crowdfunding website without telling her.

It’s unclear whether the new charges are related to the fundraising effort.

“For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense,” Daniels said in a statement in November. “He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left. Instead of answering me, without my permission or even my knowledge Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf. I learned about it on Twitter.”

In response, Avenatti denied keeping the accounting from Daniels.

“I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases and she knows that,” Avenatti said in a statement of his own. “The retention agreement Stormy signed back in February provided that she would pay me $100.00 and that any and all other monies raised via a legal fund would go toward my legal fees and costs. Instead, the vast majority of the money raised has gone toward her security expenses and similar other expenses. The most recent campaign was simply a refresh of the prior campaign, designed to help defray some of Stormy’s expenses.”