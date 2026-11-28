Calls Grow for Trump Goons to Be Pulled From Ukraine Talks
Trump’s son-in-law has made a habit of echoing Kremlin talking points.
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President Donald Trump has been urged to sack Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as envoys in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
The chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, is among the lawmakers in Kyiv to tear into the U.S. president’s son-in-law after he praised Vladimir Putin for being a “grandmaster of politics”.
“The US role in peace talks has everything to do with fairness and who is right or wrong. This isn’t a business deal,” he wrote in a post on X.
“This is life and death. You and Steve Witkoff see Ukraine through the eyes of Putin and need to go.”
Merezhko’s remarks come after Kushner echoed Kremlin talking points in an interview with the “MD Meets” podcast, claiming that the Russian dictator “showed restraint” by not using nuclear weapons.
In his praise for Putin, the envoy added: “People can like what he’s done, they can not like what he’s done, but he’s definitely a grandmaster of politics.
“He’s a historic figure. He’s always very well-prepared.”
Kushner described the conflict as having “effectively become a proxy war” between Europe and Russia.
“Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia, and it won’t take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively,” Kushner said.
Turning to his Russian counterpart envoy Kirill Dmitriev, he hailed him as an “incredible friend.”
Merezhko is not alone in his criticism of Kushner and Witkoff, who have both had their fair share of political controversies during their time as envoys.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not publicly commented on the remarks, he criticized Trump for having a similar relationship with Putin and for calling him his “friend.”
In an interview with the BBC, he said: “Of course it’s up to the president of the United States, but... it’s strange.
“He’s an aggressor, and a killer... He can’t be a friend. Just cannot be.”
Kushner and Witkoff have had a number of face-to-face meets with Putin in Moscow, with the last one being in November.
But they have often seemed more in tune with the Kremlin’s position, rather than that of Ukraine.
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