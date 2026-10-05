United Flight Forced to Land After Passengers Suffer Strange Symptoms
A passenger plane en route to the U.S. had to turn around and return to its starting point. The United Airlines Boeing 757-224 left Dublin, Ireland, bound for Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday and reached an altitude of 31,000 feet before it declared an emergency. Flight UA316 was approaching the Irish border when it turned around. Irish outlet The Journal reports that the crew told air traffic control they were experiencing a “very strong fuel odor that we are experiencing right now.” The flight crew said they did not think they were leaking fuel before telling air traffic control they would need a long runway because they had to make an overweight landing. They also asked support on the ground for “medical personnel,” because there had been “some reports of strong headaches and burning sensation in the nasal passages.” They added that they had “five flight attendants requesting medical attention and an unknown number of passengers needing it.”