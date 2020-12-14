300,000 Americans Have Now Died From the Coronavirus
STAGGERING TRAGEDY
The tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States reached new and staggering heights on Monday. More than 300,200 Americans have now died from COVID-19, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll is the highest in the world by a wide margin, a contrast that points to a massive failure of the U.S. government to control the spread of the disease. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 16 million on Saturday, also the most in the world. Roughly 3,000 people are dying each day of the respiratory disease, more than were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. President Donald Trump, who himself was infected with the coronavirus, has repeatedly said the country is “rounding the corner” on the pandemic, only for conditions to keep worsening. “We did a good job,” Trump said of the United States’ response in September, when only 200,000 people had died.