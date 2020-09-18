In Trump’s Shithole America, 200,000 Dead Means ‘We Did a Good Job’

Sometime soon—this weekend, or next week, but possibly by tonight—we’ll cross the dark threshold of 200,000 dead from COVID.

For those who still believe in American exceptionalism, rest assured: We’re number one, by a mile. We have 4 percent of the world’s population and 21 percent of its deaths. Lately, we’ve been averaging around 600, 650 deaths a day. That would mean that by Election Day, we’d have another 30,000 dead. But the experts expect things to get worse as the colder weather arrives.

And every day, Donald Trump gets more and more embarrassing, shows himself as more out of it and more callous than he’d been the week before, when he was already saying out of it and callous things. His breaking the death count down to blue deaths vs. red deaths Wednesday was factually wrong (of course) and morally sick, as was his bizarre moving of the goalposts to claim that 200,000 dead would mean “we did a good job. If the not-so-good job was done, you’d be between 1.5 million — I remember these numbers so well — and 2.2 million. That’s quite a difference.”