University of Idaho Murder Victims Will Receive Posthumous Degrees
IN MEMORIAM
The University of Idaho will award posthumous degrees to two victims of the grisly quadruple murder that sent shockwaves across the country last year. Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were both seniors at the university when they were killed, will receive degrees in marketing and general studies, respectively, the Idaho Statesman reported. The other two victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who weren’t seniors, will receive certificates acknowledging their progress toward a degree. The university also plans to construct a memorial garden in the four students’ memory. Police arrested and charged Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University doctoral student, with the killings in December, with a preliminary hearing slated for June.