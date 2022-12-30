Person of Interest Nabbed in Idaho Student Quadruple Murder

More than six weeks after after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds, police have taken a person of interest into custody.

A local law enforcement source confirmed to The Daily Beast that an arrest was made out of state. Citing unnamed sources, NBC News, Fox News and local outlet KHQ reported that a man was taken into custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning. Arrest records there identified the person as 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger; he was ordered to be extradited to Idaho during a hearing Friday morning.

The Moscow Police Department said they would hold a press conference at 1 p.m. PST.

An arrest would signify a long-awaited breakthrough after the four friends were stabbed to death as they slept in their off-campus home: Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, all suffered multiple knife wounds.

Police had initially called the killings “targeted” but later walked that back, conceding for weeks that they had no murder weapon, no motive, no suspect, and no clear reason why the group were killed so brutally.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt had described the murders as a savage ambush, revealing that the friends were “likely” attacked as they slept. The murders, she said, appeared to be “personal,” with each victim stabbed multiple times.

Before the murders, however, the four friends showed no signs of distress, with Mogen and Goncalves hanging out at a downtown bar, and Chapin and Kernodle attending a nearby fraternity party.

Adding to the mystery, two unidentified roommates slept through the entire attack, and only called police hours later when they couldn’t get one of the slain roommates to wake up. The lack of clues in the case gave way to a flurry of rumors, though police said they had cleared the two roommates who survived, as well as a man who’d received repeated phone calls from Mogen and Goncalves shortly before they were killed.