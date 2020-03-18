U.S. Personnel Chief Abruptly Quits During Coronavirus Panic Amid Feud With Ex Trump Body Man
A new cloud of uncertainty has been cast over America’s federal workforce as it struggles to decide how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The federal personnel director, Dale Cabaniss, abruptly quit Tuesday after just five months on the job. It leaves the agency that oversees workplace policy for more than two million civil servants with no leader as the pandemic grips the nation. The Washington Post reported that Cabaniss quit because she felt undermined by the White House budget office. She also reportedly found that John McEntee—President Trump’s former body man who was appointed to head up the Presidential Personnel Office—was exerting too much influence on staffing decisions. It was previously reported that McEntree asked White House Cabinet liaisons to indicate any appointees who may not support President Donald Trump. Cabaniss’ deputy, Michael Rigas, will reportedly take over as acting leader of the agency.