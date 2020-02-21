White House Personnel Chief Asked Cabinet Liaisons to Identify Anti-Trumpers: Report

Read it at Axios
John McEntee—President Trump’s former body man who was recently appointed to head up the Presidential Personnel Office—recently asked White House Cabinet liaisons to indicate any appointees who may not support Trump, Axios reports. The request was made at an introductory meeting on Thursday, during which McEntee also told the staffers that any anti-Trump appointees will not be promoted and will instead be moved around to various agencies. He reportedly implied that most major staffing changes would wait until after the election in November. The meeting comes after Trump ousted two key impeachment witnesses—Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland—a mere two days after he was acquitted in the Senate.