U.S. Women Into Last 16 of World Cup After Last-Minute Scare
SCRAPED THROUGH
The USWNT have made it into the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup after being held to a draw in their final group match on Tuesday. The reigning champions’ 0-0 finish against Portugal meant they ended up second in their group—enough to put them into the last 16, but only the second time in the tournament’s history that the U.S. hasn’t topped its group. Portugal came close to sending the U.S. home in the game’s dying minutes, with Ana Capeta hitting the post in stoppage time. By contrast, the Netherlands, which won the U.S.’ group, waltzed into the knockout stage with an emphatic 7-0 battering of Vietnam. The last time the USWNT finished second in their group was in 2011, when they went on to ultimately lose to Japan in the final.