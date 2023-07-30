New Zealand Makes Unfortunate History in Women’s World Cup

CHEAT SHEET
New Zealand made some regrettable history on Sunday with its group stage exit at the Women’s World Cup. It became the first host nation in Women’s World Cup history to be eliminated so early, drawing with Switzerland 0-0 on Sunday to officially boot them from the tournament. It was a rocky match for New Zealand at Duendin Stadium, as the home squad struggled to find significant offense against their Swiss opponents. In the end, Switzerland did enough to cement themselves as the Group A winners, moving on in the cup alongside second-place Norway. It was a heartbreaking turn of events for New Zealand, though, with its players in tears after the conclusion of Sunday’s match.