IN THEIR SIGHTS Carville Unveils Plan to Turn Trump’s Last Stand Against Him The Ragin’ Cajun strategist is out for blood.

James Carville says Democrats are planning to turn Donald Trump’s remaining two years at the White House into a legislative nightmare in an effort to kill off the MAGA movement for good.

“What they want is to humiliate Trump,” he told listeners of his Politicon podcast on Thursday. “We want to watch him wither in anguish and misery and pain.”

The veteran Democratic strategist has unveiled a plan to turn the president’s last remaining weapon against him by flooding his desk with popular bills and using his inevitable rejections to hammer Republicans in 2028.

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Trump is seeking to salvage his political fortunes after Tuesday's midterm rout. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Trump embraced the “Mr. Veto” nickname even before Tuesday’s midterm bloodbath saw Democrats storm the polls to seize control of both the House and Senate.

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He even responded to the GOP’s cataclysmic defeat by posting an image of a red baseball cap bearing the word “VETO” on it.

But Carville thinks the president’s supposed last line of defense could in fact be a trap he’s laid out for himself if his opponents play their cards right.

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“We do a popular thing,” he suggested on Thursday. “Raise minimum wage, take a vote to defund the war in Iran.”

“Have tax increases for income over $500,000 a year, start opening rural hospitals,” he went on. “Just take anything, something that has to be 75 percent popular with the public, it could go as low as 70, okay, and make them vote on it and make [him] veto it.”

But Carville’s ambitions extend well beyond just humiliating the president, with the Ragin’ Cajun also arguing that winning the White House and preserving congressional control in 2028 could very well enable Democrats to reshape the conservative-majority Supreme Court when the time comes.

“I got news for them,” he told followers. “Nine ain’t fine.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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