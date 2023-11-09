CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ramaswamy Confronted on Air Over Bogus Biden Bribe Claim

    CALLED OUT

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    CNN anchor Dana Bash argues with Vivek Ramaswamy about his claims of Hunter Biden receiving a $5 million bribe.

    CNN

    Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday found himself in yet another interview in which his relationship with facts came under fire. Speaking to CNN anchor Dana Bash in Miami after the third GOP debate in the 2024 race, Ramaswamy first floated the idea that the Democratic Party isn’t being “honest” about who its “nominee is gonna be,” adding that “we all quietly acknowledge it’s very unlikely to be Joe Biden.” He then went on to say he’d “called out the Hunter Biden corruption from Ukraine and the $5 million bribe, and I will continue to do that.” Bash pointed out that CNN had earlier done a fact-check on the supposed bribe, explaining to Ramaswamy: “You’re making an allegation where there’s no evidence to back that up.” The GOP hopeful went on to claim there’s “a lot of circumstantial evidence and testimonial evidence to suggest it” and vowed to continue calling out corruption in both parties. “But you just admitted there’s no evidence,” Bash replied.

    Read it at Mediaite