Driver in N.H. Motorcycle Crash That Killed 7 Was High on Drugs: Report
The driver of a vehicle that hit and killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was high on an unspecified drug at the time of the incident, according to a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report obtained by The Boston Globe. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy reportedly tested positive for a drug that made him incapable of driving safely, and he also confessed to reaching for an unknown drink just before the crash. Zhukovskyy, 23, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. Zhukovskyy was recently arrested in May after failing a sobriety test in a Walmart parking lot, and Texas police say he crashed a tractor trailer in Houston in June. He also has a drunk driving arrest from 2013 on his record. The seven victims in the motorcycle incident were part of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in New England, which includes marines and their spouses.