At Least 7 Bikers Dead, 3 Injured in Motorcycle Truck Accident in New Hampshire

At least seven motorcyclists are dead after being hit by a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck on a rural two-lane road in New Hampshire about 500 feet from where the bikers were lodging, according to the Associated Press. Witnesses described a scene of mayhem with the debris from the crushed motorcycles strewn across the road and into the ditches, causing the road to be closed for several hours. “There was debris everywhere,” Miranda Thompson, 21, told the Associated Press. “People were in the grass. There were people putting tourniquets on people, trying to make sure they didn’t move. You could tell people were lost who it happened too ... It was a sad day for all of them.”