WATCH: SWAT Bodycam Video Shows Couple Being Detained in Tupac Case
‘HANDS UP’
Bodycam video footage shows the tense moments that Las Vegas SWAT officers detained a couple at their home in July in connection with the cold case investigation into the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. The clips obtained by the Associated Press shows the couple—though their faces are blurred—as officers yell instructions to them to “come out with your hands up and your hands empty!” Another officer on the phone with the woman instructs the woman to stay on the line with him and open a door at the property. “Please don’t shoot me,” she responds. Although the footage does not show the inside of the property, a copy of the warrant said police were searching the home for items “concerning the murder” of Shakur from Duane “Keefe D” Davis, one of the few surviving witnesses to the rapper’s death.