House Searched in Tupac Probe Has a Curious Link to the Case: Report
BOMBSHELL
A house searched on Monday night in connection with the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur is linked to the wife of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, whose nephew was once suspected of being the shooter, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Records show Paula Clemons lives in the home and that she is married to Davis. Davis previously indicated that he was in the car with the gunman on the night when Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas. His nephew, Orlando Anderson, had been in an altercation with Shakur on the night of the killing and the same kind of gun used in the shooting was later found in the backyard of the girlfriend of one of Anderson’s close friends, with the weapon stashed in a duffle bag, which had a Las Vegas mailing address inside. Anderson died at 23 in 1998 in a gang-related shooting after he had briefly been considered a suspect in Shakur’s death. A woman at the house on Wednesday told the Review-Journal that Davis and Clemons don’t live there.