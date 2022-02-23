Welcome to ‘Source Material,’ a Brand New Media Newsletter

Welcome to Source Material. The Daily Beast’s brand-new weekly newsletter about what’s really going on at the nexus of media, politics, and entertainment.

Each week, The Daily Beast’s media desk will pull on threads to reveal juicy stories about the drama engulfing newsrooms, the hypocrisy of powerful media figures, the shady behavior of partisan media cranks, and the misdeeds of the boardrooms shaping both the state of journalism and a deeply polarized political future.

Think of it as spicy scooplets from the vantage point of media insiderdom, but designed for you, the general news junkie, and your inbox. A newsletter everyone loves, until they are in it.

If you’re a loyal reader of the Beast’s media team, you’re already familiar with how our crew has consistently broken major media stories over the past several years. We love a compelling story about the media—but not of the navel-gazing sort. We know the media is changing fast, and its power over our everyday lives is incalculable, so we won’t bore you with esoteric business news.

Source Material will peel back the curtain on the power brokers and blowhards who shape our world for better or worse. We will never be mean—being mean is for amateurs—but we will be mischievous. And no one will be spared. We’ll call out media half-wits as well as their billionaire owners if they are more puff than pastry.

So join the Beast’s media reporters Lachlan Cartwright, Justin Baragona, Diana Falzone, Zachary Petrizzo and others, along with senior editor Andrew Kirell, and subscribe to Source Material, debuting Monday, Feb. 28.

Sign up here to be the first to receive Source Material. And send all tips here. We can’t wait to hear from you.