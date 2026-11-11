ADDING TO THE CONFUSION White House Claims to Solve Mystery of Trump’s Giggler The White House’s explanation of who the mystery giggler was on Trump’s C-SPAN call only adds to the confusion.

A new explanation has emerged as to who the mystery giggler was on President Donald Trump’s phone call to C-SPAN.

Trump had called into the network around 9 p.m. Monday, as host Mimi Geerges said, “It looks like we’ve got a call from the White House.”

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The president was patched in, and an unidentified woman’s voice could be heard laughing on the other end of the line before there was a click and Trump started speaking.

“Thank you, Mimi, and good luck with the show. I’ve watched you numerous times, and you do a great job. But good luck with the show,” Trump said just after a woman was heard laughing.

The call opened to the sound of a woman giggling. C-SPAN

Neither Geerges nor Trump mentioned the mystery woman who could be heard laughing at the start of the interview.

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Now, the White House has provided a rather confusing explanation to Inside Edition.

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“The laugh is leftover audio from a previous caller who had not disconnected yet,” the White House said in a statement to the entertainment show.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for more information.

Trump called into C-SPAN to ramble for nearly 10 minutes on Monday night. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Viewers had been quick to speculate about who the woman could have actually been, with many pointing to the president’s most adoring aide as the culprit.

“Based on the happy laugh, experts are 100 percent sure it wasn’t Melania,” Jimmy Fallon joked on his show. “Trump was, like, ‘Don’t worry, that’s my assistant Natalie, and definitely not my new Chinese spy girlfriend.’”

“Stephen Miller first day as chief of staff. Natalie Harp audibly giggling as Trump calls into C-SPAN,” foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen posted.

Harp is always at the president's side. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Throughout the interview, Geerges struggled to keep the president on topic or get proper answers as he rambled on for eight minutes.

Meanwhile, the president has focused more on less pressing details of the call. After the New York Times reported that Trump phoning into the program was unannounced, Trump ranted about the newspaper on his Truth Social platform.

“The New York Times incorrectly reported that ‘Mr. Trump called into the premier of a C-Span show, APPARENTLY WITHOUT NOTICE.’ This is WRONG,” Trump posted around 1:00 a.m. “It was a fully scheduled call, as a favor to C-Span, set up through White House Communications. It was done at C-Span’s request, not mine. The Times knew this, but lied, in order to demean - But this is the least of their lies!”

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