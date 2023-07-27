White House Says Biden Will Not Pardon His Son Hunter
‘NO’
The White House on Thursday ruled out the possibility that President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter over federal tax and gun charges. “No,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre decisively said when pressed by a Fox News reporter. She wouldn’t say whether the president had spoken with his son about the plea deal that fell apart on Wednesday. “I’m really not gonna say anything more than what I shared yesterday,” she said. “This is a personal matter for Hunter Biden, this is a personal issue. And as you know, this has been done in an independent way by the Department of Justice, it has been led by a Trump-appointed prosecutor.” The administration has largely steered clear of commenting on the presidential scion’s legal woes. “The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said last month after charges against Hunter were announced.