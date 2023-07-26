Hunter Biden arrived in court Wednesday morning to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of failure to pay income tax—part of a plea deal with the Justice Department that would have spared him from prosecution on a firearms charge.

But the deal fell apart in an unexpected twist after a federal judge raised questions over provisions in the gun charge agreement and whether it was separate from the tax plea deal.

According to CNN, the deal faltered due to ongoing investigations into Biden potentially violating the Foreign Agents Registration (FARA) Act. There appeared to be a disagreement between prosecutors and Biden’s lawyer Christopher Clark, who said he understood the investigation to be over, while the U.S. Attorney’s office indicated that it was “ongoing.”

Biden’s lawyer declared the agreement would be “null and void” after prosecutors revealed that the deal wouldn’t give Biden immunity from prosecution for other crimes. The court then took a recess as the two sides fiercely tried to piece the agreement back together. While they later determined that the tax plea deal and the gun charge plea deal were, in fact, separate, the future of the entire agreement remained up in the air on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a strange deal from the start, underscored by U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika asking the prosecution if there was any precedent for the proposed agreement.

“No, your honor,” federal prosecutor Leo Wise responded.

If the judge had approved the deal, Biden could have received no jail time. He would have pleaded guilty to skirting more than $100,000 in taxes in both 2017 and 2018 after receiving $1.5 million in taxable income both years.

The prosecution was also expected to recommend probation for Biden, according to The Associated Press, despite the fact that he could face up to a year in prison for each charge.

As for the gun charge that caused such a headache on Wednesday, Biden was accused of lying about being a drug user on a form when buying a gun in 2018—a felony offense that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. That charge would have been wiped from his record if he abided by a pre-trial diversion agreement.

But with both agreements seemingly dead in the water, Biden’s future remained unclear. Biden’s team and prosecutors continued to work to salvage the deal on Wednesday.