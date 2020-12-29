WHO: Sure, COVID Has Been Bad, but the Next Pandemic Could Be Worse
ARE YOU KIDDING?
Remember in The Simpsons Movie when Bart complains “This is the worst day of my life!” and Homer replies: “The worst day of your life—so far”? Well, that’s basically what the World Health Organization has done. The head of the WHO’s emergencies program, Mark Ryan, has warned that the coronavirus pandemic may not turn out be the worst contagious disease outbreak of our lifetimes. According to The Guardian, the expert said during a media briefing: “This pandemic has been very severe… it has affected every corner of this planet. But this is not necessarily the big one... We live in an increasingly complex global society. These threats will continue. If there is one thing we need to take from this pandemic, with all of the tragedy and loss, is we need to get our act together.”