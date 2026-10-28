THINGS MONEY CAN'T BUY Why Billions Won’t Save Trump from Crushing Defeat: Author MAGA’s millions cannot convince the country that they are better off under Donald Trump, says the president’s longtime biographer.

No amount of money can save President Donald Trump from a midterms humiliation, his longtime biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff is confident Democrats will win majorities in both the House and Senate in next week’s midterm elections, even though Republicans, boosted by hundreds of millions in donations from figures like Elon Musk, have a cash advantage.

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“The Republicans have limitless money,” Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head Podcast. “So if the Democrats win, that’s a marker. It doesn’t matter how much money you have. The contempt for Donald Trump overwhelms that.”

Wolff is more optimistic about a Democratic sweep next week than his Inside Trump’s Head co-host, Joanna Coles.

Wolff is confident that Talarico will become Texas' first Democratic senator since 1993. Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

“I think [James] Talarico is going to win,” Wolff said, referring to the U.S. Senate candidate from Texas. “I think the Democrats are going to win the Senate. Trump is going to lose the United States Congress.”

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Polling guru Nate Silver says the data supports Wolff’s blue-wave optimism, telling The New York Times that the Democrats are likely to hold 240 House seats and 52 Senate seats come January.

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“Waves are very normal in the midterms and almost the default outcome,” he told the Times. “You might expect a bigger-than-average wave given Trump’s approval numbers, gas prices, Iran, and Epstein.”

Coles is not so confident. She told Wolff that a Democratic House majority is likely, but she isn’t sold on Democrats winning enough Senate seats to flip the upper chamber, which currently has a 53-47 Republican majority.

Wolff asked his co-host, “I just want a record here—you don’t think the Democrats are going to win the Senate?”

“I actually don’t think the Democrats are going to win the Senate,” Coles answered. “I do think they’ll win the House by a serious majority. But I do not think they are going to win the Senate. I think the Senate hangs in the balance.”

Wolff teased Coles for her pessimistic take on the election, but he also could not quite place where his hopefulness came from.

“I don’t know why I’m feeling this way,” he said. “I just think the feeling has coalesced into quite a consensus that Donald Trump is a seriously bad guy. Finally, the obvious. It’s always interesting when the obvious becomes obvious to everyone.”

Trump's presidential approval rating is the lowest before a midterm election since Harry Truman in 1946. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Coles agreed that Trump is a “bad guy,” but said Republicans’ cash advantage is partly why she is apprehensive about predicting a blue tsunami.

“I think Elon Musk has put an enormous amount of money into people getting out the vote,” she said. “The operations on the ground for the Republican Party are really extensive.”

The world's richest man has injected hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican races this election cycle. Pool/Getty Images

Wolff said opposition to Trump is growing so strong among Americans that even hundreds of millions from people like Musk cannot stop it.

“That’s the velocity of the contempt for Donald Trump,” he said. “There really is a chance that it will overcome all of that.”

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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