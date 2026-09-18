 Skip to main content
TRUMP’S ACHILLES’ CANKLE

Why Trump’s Biggest Weakness Is About to Doom Him: Author

Trump’s biographer says the president is dogged by an issue that “cuts across” America’s political divide.

By Erkki Forster & Inside Trump's Head

President Donald Trump is crippled by a political Achilles’ heel that transcends America’s partisan trenches, according to his biographer.

“Donald Trump... has screwed himself, which he does over and over and over again,” Michael Wolff told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

The author described Trump’s return to the White House after his political comeback in 2024 as a headlong rush driven by his belief that he could do whatever he wanted and would do it as fast as possible, without anyone being able to stop him.

“Which he did,” Wolff said, “but the problem with all that is that that means nothing is particularly thought out.”

donald trump

“This is of his own making. The war is of his own making; tariffs are of his own making. They are the kinds of things that contribute to raising prices,” Wolff said.

Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Now, with roughly seven weeks until the midterms, that means “it’s hard to see how he... benefits from anything he has done, from the war, to the economy, to healthcare, to immigration,” he argued.

But Trump’s biggest liability is the economic squeeze bearing down on Americans every day, an issue he promised to “end” but has instead made worse, Wolff said.

The Trump biographer explained that the president can’t escape the fallout from high prices because the issue “cuts across” political divides.

“There’s no ideology attached to that, no partisanship,” he said. “It’s just things are... way more expensive than people believe they ought to be... and when that happens you look for someone to blame; there’s one logical person to blame... and that’s the president of the United States.”

He pointed to how much inflation has reshaped the price of everyday goods: Beef prices have risen 96 percent since 2012, while bread is up 46 percent and new-car prices 25 percent, according to a New York Times analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

“It is not just Donald Trump,” Wolff said, “but... the buck stops here because he is the president.”

Overall inflation remained elevated at 3.4 percent in August, up from 3 percent when Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

Wolff noted that the 80-year-old president has played a major part in fanning inflation since returning to office, with his trade wars and the war with Iran both adding to price pressures.

“This is of his own making. The war is of his own making; tariffs are of his own making. They are the kinds of things that contribute to raising prices,” Wolff said.

Trump has thereby stepped into another political bind: interest rates.

The Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to hike interest rates for the first time since 2023 in an effort to curb inflation.

“It’s... politically terrible for him,” Wolff remarked, noting that the rate hike will place another financial burden on Americans.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump responds to a reporters question as he leaves after signing a series of bills related to California’s vehicle emissions standards during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.
FED UP

Trump Crashes Out at His Own Fed Pick’s Stunning Blow

Vic Verbalaitis

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter
Inside Trump's Head
Inside Trump's HeadPodcast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW