Wisconsin Republicans Block Mandatory Meningitis Vaccine

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a meningitis vaccine for children—but Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are blocking a measure to require it for seventh graders. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Republicans called the mandate “arbitrary and capricious.” They say voluntary use of the vaccine is increasing, making the requirement unnecessary. But state data shows some counties are well below the 80 percent vaccination rate needed for herd immunity.