CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Wisconsin Republicans Block Mandatory Meningitis Vaccine

    AGAINST MEDICAL ADVICE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Philippe Desmazes/AFP via Getty

    The American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a meningitis vaccine for children—but Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are blocking a measure to require it for seventh graders. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Republicans called the mandate “arbitrary and capricious.” They say voluntary use of the vaccine is increasing, making the requirement unnecessary. But state data shows some counties are well below the 80 percent vaccination rate needed for herd immunity.

    Read it at Wisconsin State Journal