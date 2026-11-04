‘CRUSHING BLOW’ World Leaders Revel in ‘Crumbling’ Trump’s Humiliation Many relished in Donald Trump’s election disaster. Al Drago/Getty Images

World leaders couldn’t hide their delight after a Democratic blue wave swept the midterms, delivering a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump.

Republicans suffered a wipeout in Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats seizing both chambers of Congress in a sweeping repudiation of Trump and his party. The Republican collapse included GOP strongholds Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

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Abroad, some of Trump’s critics reveled in the 80-year-old president’s humiliation.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed Democratic victory in the midterms. Cesar Olmedo/REUTERS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez roasted the president and his party’s collapse.

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“The far-right wave is no longer growing,” he said. “It is crumbling.”

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“Yesterday, American society voted against policies that only make people poorer. Against hatred. Against machismo. Against climate change denial and the privileges of the elites,” Sánchez wrote on X. “It happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain.”

The celebration follows months of clashes between Sánchez and Trump over NATO spending and the war in Iran.

Madrid has declined to allow Washington to use Spanish military bases for operations linked to the conflict in the Middle East, while Trump has attacked Spain for being the only NATO member to defy his demands to ramp up defense spending to 5 percent of the country’s GDP by 2035.

“Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore,” Trump declared during a July press briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Turkey.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told Reuters that the result sent “a powerful political signal about a change of course among American voters.”

“Voices are now emerging in American politics that are closer to us than the president and the administration have stood for, for example on climate and ​environment, and in foreign policy and development aid policy,” he added.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre seemed please with the election result. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In Germany, optimism also extended to Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s ruling conservative party.

Senior Christian Democratic Union lawmaker Norbert Röttgen told the Financial Times that the scale of Trump’s defeat could, “with all due caution,” have a “moderating effect” on his foreign policy.

“Siding with Moscow or massively escalating the war against Iran militarily would face clear and substantial opposition in Congress,” Röttgen added. “Nothing about Trump can be predicted, but new opportunities are opening up for German and European foreign policy both to pursue our security interests by supporting Ukraine and to sustain a functioning transatlantic relationship.”

Co-leader of Germany's left-wing party Die Linke (the Left), Ines Schwerdtner, weighed in on the MAGA wipeout. Axel Schmidt/REUTERS

Ines Schwerdtner, joint leader of Germany’s Left Party, said: “This is a crashing defeat for the global Right.”

Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, said the losses represent a “crushing blow to Trump and his policies” and a “major victory for American democracy.”

“Voters have spoken: Trump only cares about Trump. Now he’s paying the price for it. No amount of shouting ‘fake news’ can change these facts,” Lange added.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius hailed a “historic victory” but pledged continued cooperation with the Trump administration.

Lange also warned that the Republican defeat could embolden an already “unpredictable” president.

“Weakened Trump could become more aggressive and unpredictable. A lame duck could quickly turn into an angry duck,” he said.

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“For EU, this is an opportunity and warning. More democratic influence could bring greater predictability and dialogue. But U.S. protectionism won’t disappear,” Lange added. “EU cannot live at Trump’s mercy! Transatlantic partnership matters but EU must be able to act independently and defend its interests.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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