AMA-GONE World’s Second-Richest Man Suddenly Jumps Off Trump Train The parlor car on the Trump train just lost a VIP passenger, our must-read newsletter The Swamp reveals. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

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Donald Trump wants to crush The Swamp. The leaks, the sneaks, and the secrets are all there. Our writers, David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, Sarah Ewall-Wice, and Laura Esposito, are sifting through the ooze so you don’t have to. Don’t miss out.

Melting down in The Swamp today: Brett Rattner, Jill Kelley, Michael Alfonso, Mikie Sherrill, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Brian Mast, Christopher Columbus, Justin Smith, Susie Wiles, Brandon Lutnick, Natalie Harp, Bryan Bedford, Alex Karp, David Urban, Nada Hamadeh, Liz Hoffman, and Barack Obama.

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Bezos Makes Damascene Conversion… Just as Melania Doc Drops

That screeching sound, followed by the tinkling of broken glass, that you just heard was coming from the Trump Train. What happened? A billionaire who had ensconced himself in the comfort of the parlor car suddenly pulled the emergency brake, smashed the window, and jumped for safety.

And this former passenger? It was Jeff Bezos, who has just started an effort to convince us all that no, he’s not Trumpy at all.

Jeff Bezos is now definitely off the Trump train, at least in public, after the blue wave crashed through the tech world. Kimberly White/Kimberly White/Getty Images for Semafor

Jumping off the Trump train has become something of a specialty in recent days for the Silicon Valley tech lords, led—clunkingly—by the eccentric Palantir chief Alex Karp, who told Politico’s Adam Wren “I’ve been a Democrat my whole life.” Karp kept dropping the word “progressive” about the ICE contractor’s tools, and claimed his (dark-money) donations were exactly half-and-half. His conversion became a mini-meme for its brazen attempt to reputation-launder.

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Next up at billionaire bat? Bezos, net worth, per Forbes $276.6 billion.

The better-advised, and richer, Bezos headed to the Justin Smith and Ben Smith-run Semafor to plead his case on Tuesday, taking part in their Silicon Valley & The World: AI & Society conference. He told the outlet’s Liz Hoffman that he hadn’t been sucking up to Trump for the last two years by, just for example, turning up at Mar-a-Lago for dinner, going to his inauguration, and giving $5 million to the monstrous ballroom.

Yes, that was Jeff Bezos and his now wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, yukking it up at the Trump inauguration with (far left) Mark Zuckerberg, (second from right) Sundar Pichai of Google, and (far right) Elon Musk, but no, he's not Trumpy at all honest, he is really keen for people to know. SHAWN THEW/via REUTERS

In fact, he and Trump were just talking… just like Bezos loved to talk to, wouldn’t you know it, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

“I’ve worked with every president since Clinton,” he said. “I still reach out to Obama for advice.” And he added, “None of them were half as communicative as Trump is. Trump is the most accessible. You can call him, he’ll call you.” Translation: Trump? He’s basically a phone pest.

Oh and Bezos had more to say. “I have never tried to advantage Amazon or myself or any of my companies. Presidents need advice from business leaders, and shutting out business leaders is a mistake.”

Bezos partied at Mar-a-Lago with his wife, but now he’s keen to be just a guy the president phones. @Bona_eunjae_/Instagram

But there’s just one problem with Bezos’ attempt to switch trains mid-trip. This Friday, everyone with Amazon can watch the new Melania Trump documentary. The flop movie Melania has lined the first lady’s pockets to the tune of a declared $10.71 million so far, and now there’s a second chance for her to cash in with the two-part documentary, also called Melania, also directed by disgraced Hollywood figure Brett Ratner.

The Melania movie was a big bust by most standards, but Bezos' Amazon is locked in, giving her a two-part documentary dropping Friday. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

So the next time Trump pops up on Bezos’ phone, the Amazon founder can put Obama on hold, and cheerfully explain why he’s dumped MAGA just as the documentary drops.

White House’s Most Aggressive Memo’s Secret Author Unmasked

A Nov. 16 memo sent to every department and agency of the executive branch has declared a White House on a war footing. Titled “White House Approval Regarding Legislative Testimony” and signed by White House Counsel Will Scharf, it is unprecedented in its aggression. Every department and agency must inform the White House the second they get any requests to testify in front of the new, Democratic, Congress. And absolutely nobody will be allowed to testify without the specific permission of the White House. This is, obviously, a rather chilling departure from previous White Houses’ attempts to deal with hostile Congresses. The usual way was to publicly talk about accommodation, and privately to work out how to minimize the impact of the most aggressive investigators. But this is a new White House.

Stephen Miller is making his presence felt in the White House. X

And, The Swamp has learned, the real mastermind of the memo was not in fact Scharf. It was… drum roll please, Stephen Miller. Miller has told colleagues he intends to resist any efforts by the Democrats to haul Republicans into hearings. Ironically, the one Trumper who might not get a subpoena is Miller himself. He’s the last person the Democrats ever want to hear from again.

Susie Gets the Stephen-Free Send-Off She Needed

Susie Wiles faces ongoing questions about her lobbying connections and allegations that corporate interests enjoyed outsized—and possibly illegal—influence during her time running the West Wing.

Susie Wiles was celebrated as the first woman to be appointed White House chief of staff at an exclusive invite-only event with United Allies of America’s fall assembly. Nada Hamedeh/X

But she hasn’t been entirely abandoned by the Washington power crowd. She was given a decidedly VIP send-off at the United Allies of America’s fall assembly, a private invitation-only club that promises to bring together influential political figures and foreign ambassadors. The group is led by House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast, and diplomatic adviser Jill Kelley. Guests at their undisclosed venue included Trump’s Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz taking a break from celebrating the U.S. losing its measles elimination status, UN ambassador Mike Waltz, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba, and Lebanon Ambassador Nada Hamadeh. Just, funnily enough, not Stephen Miller.

No Affordability Crisis for Trump’s Footloose Press Aide

Kieghan Nangle may just have just put her foot in it as she traveled with Donald Trump’s B-team to the Philippines. The press aide and Karoline Leavitt’s buddy posted a selfie from a refueling stop in Japan on board a military passenger jet, showing off some not-very-in touch shopping has been going on. The president likes to gift Cabinet members and some advisers with $145-a-pair Florsheim leather dress shoes. But Kieghan was sporting Loewe kicks, which come in at $890 a pair. Affordability crisis? What affordability crisis?

White House press aide Kieghan Nangle shows off her $ 890-a-pair sneakers at a refueling stop in Japan. Kieghan Nangle/Instagram

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow

Observers of the president couldn’t help but wonder why he climbed onto the Qatar-gifted Air Force One with his hair colored its usual scarecrow yellow and emerged in Manila 18 hours later with his crafted locks a boyish brown. Was there maybe a stylist hidden in the presidential bedroom and ushered out with the food trays? Or is Trump hair sculpting just another job for Natalie Harp?

Trump's hair before and after. Left: Screenshot LateNight With Seth Meyers; Right: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

She was spotted carrying an unusually large bag as she boarded Marine One at the start of the trip. Perhaps it contained an infra-red heat lamp which coaxes the cuticle open for faster hair dye penetration.

Deep Dive on Drowning Navy Secretary

Pete Hegseth and Hung Cao’s MAGA supporters got a sinking feeling as the acting Navy secretary floundered under questioning from Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. He likened hungry sailors starved on their 321-day deployment on the USS Lincoln to his picky eater kids. He also suggested that instead of looking at the eight suicide attempts from Navy service members on board as a bad thing, he looked at it as “eight suicide mitigations.” What committee members may not have known was that Cao was a Navy diver who helped salvage the wreckage of the plane that crashed with JFK Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette on board off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard on July 16, 1999. But it’s his more recent track record that’s proving a problem. And as a bonus, one of the senators tearing him apart forensically was Tim Kaine, the Virginia Democrat who handily beat Cao him 54-45 back in 2024, suggesting Cao should get used to being under water again.

Secret Buyer Splashes Out on Condo for All Seasons

The administration is rife with gossip over who bought Washington’s most expensive ever condo in Georgetown for a cool $20,585,307. The private residence at the Four Seasons comes with a valet, indoor pool, fitness center and cinema, but the identity of the owner who bought the 6,000-square-ft apartment for almost double the previous record amount is hidden by a Delaware-based LLC. Some of Trump’s inner circle who couldn’t afford the plush pad when he was inaugurated may have accumulated enough cash by now, but the joke going around is that Jensen Huang was looking for a blue chip address to hide his girlfriends.

Money for Nothing

Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy want Congress to cough up another $50 billion to fix America’s air traffic control system. But before taxpayers open their wallets, perhaps someone should explain the finances of the people running it.

Start with “Goldilocks” Duffy, whose son-in-law Michael Alfonso—apparently the owner of the most aggressively groomed eyebrows in Wisconsin politics—just won Duffy’s old Congressional seat. Duffy funneled $1 million from his former campaign account to a super PAC backing Alfonso, who will take his new seat in January and vote on the very funding his father-in-law is seeking. Then there’s FAA chief Bryan Bedford. He promised to sell his Republic shares within 90 days of taking the job. He didn’t. Instead, he held on through the airline’s merger with the Mesa Air Group which, according to Democratic senators, gave him a windfall of about $25 million. And the contractor at the center of the latest meltdown? That’s L3Harris, a giant defense and communications company responsible for critical FAA infrastructure. Its router installation may now be under investigation after triggering a nationwide grounding, but the FAA has nonetheless awarded it a major surveillance contract running through 2045. So who’s getting rich, who’s getting contracts, and who’s actually fixing the antiquated system so travelers can actually fly with peace of mind? Congress is being asked to find another $50 billion to find out.

D.C. Feasts on Epic Nvidia Scandal

As Donald Trump heads to China to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping, the Nvidia scandal is threatening to become a full-blown Washington headache. Sex-mad Jensen Huang has agreed to testify about his affair with an alleged Chinese spy; Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick are locked in a bitter power struggle; and Congress has announced a probe into whether the administration let Lutnick’s family stake in Nvidia shape his response to suspected chip-smuggling, which puts the spotlight on his son Brandon Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald’s 28-year-old chairman (no doubt brilliantly qualified for the job). But here’s the good news for swamp-dwellers: Figures reviewed by The Swamp show just how aggressively Nvidia has been building its influence operation in Washington. The chip giant was barely a blip on K Street in 2022, spending just $90,000 on lobbying. This jumped to $640,000 by 2024 as Trump made his comeback bid for the Oval Office. With Trump’s win, Nvidia’s influence operation went into overdrive. According to the OpenSecrets data, Nvidia spent $5 million in lobbying in 2025, and is on track to top that this year, already shelling out $4.7 million by September. It has six in-house lobbyists and has hired five lobbying firms this year. The biggest beneficiary was the BGR Group that was once home to Sean Duffy and is now run by former Trump campaign adviser-turned-CNN commentator David Urban. Nvidia also provided $1 million for Trump’s second inauguration and coughed up a $25 million donation to the White House ballroom. It’s a small price to pay for a green light to sell chips to America’s biggest counterintelligence threat…and they threw in a hot sidepiece.

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And It Was All Yellow…

Once bright white upon the completion of renovations, the Christopher Columbus Monument in Columbus Circle has a yellowing fountain rim and has become a hot spot for resting birds. Sarah Ewall-Wice

Trump likes to brag about the makeovers his administration has carried out in Washington, D.C. including the beautification of various monuments and fountains. Among his projects that The Swamp will admit was an improvement was the renovation of the Christopher Columbus Memorial in Columbus Circle outside Union Station. For nearly 20 years, the fountains had not worked. Now after an $11 million renovation, they are. But the monument’s marble, which glistened white upon the project’s completion earlier this year, has turned an unsightly yellow. Birds have also taken up roost on the top, leaving droppings. After green slime ruined Trump’s first attempt to renovate the Reflecting Pool, and the water at the Meridian Hill Park fountain turned a murky brown post makeover, is the Christopher Columbus Memorial fountain the latest project to lose its sheen? The Swamp asked the National Park Service. They haven’t gotten back to us. Perhaps they’re trying to figure out a way to blame Columbus’s glow down on Joe Biden.

Bovino Sent Packing (Again)

Apparently the blue wave didn’t crash everywhere. New Jersey leaders and Rutgers University officials brawled with Gregory Bovino, who appeared this week at the state’s flagship public university after being invited by the Rutgers Republican Club.

Ahead of his address at the New Brunswick campus, Bovino had some choice words for New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who wrote that she was “deeply disappointed” in students for inviting Bovino to speak on campus. “Tell you what, come on down to Rutgers and put your insider-trading money where your mouth is,” he spewed.

Alas, Sherrill, unlike Bovino, has a job and couldn’t show. But dozens of protesters did—and actually succeeded in driving Bovino from the stage during the campus forum, yelling and pointing at him in unison. Poor Greg. He is now re-migrating… back home to California.

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