36-Year-Old Reality Star Reveals Dramatic ‘Mommy Makeover’ Surgery

The so-called “mommy makeover” has made headlines for its controversial approach to addressing the changes to new moms’ bodies after birth, but rarely do we see a celebrity admitting she’s undergone the extensive set of procedures.

Just 10 days after undergoing a set of elective cosmetic surgeries on her body, which are often labeled as a “mommy makeover” when grouped, The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, 36, offered an item-by-item inventory of her plastic surgery on her podcast, When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright, as reported by People, and posted a candid photo of her healing journey to Instagram.

The mother of one gave birth to her son, Cruz, in 2021—an experience that left her with diastasis recti, which causes the belly to bulge and appear distorted after pregnancy. “My abs were separated at the top of my stomach,” she said, adding that this was not the only change she noticed in her body post-birth. “After having Cruz, I gained a lot of weight, so I had a lot of stretch marks,” said Cartwright. “And I kind of had a shelf at the very bottom below my belly button that would not go away.”

Brittany Cartwright in West Hollywood, California, on August 21, 2025. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In response to these long-term effects, the Vanderpump Rules star underwent abdominal reconstruction, a tummy tuck, and liposuction. Cartwright also had some breast tissue removed, her breast implants replaced with smaller ones, and a breast lift. She said she expects the results to be either a “full C” or a “small D”—a notable difference from her previous F cup size.

Cartwright shared her journey with her social media followers in a photo posted before the episode’s release. The picture seems to have been snapped in a luxurious bathroom and shows the star wearing bandages and what appear to be post-surgical drains. “When they said ‘remove what no longer serves you,’ I took it literally,” she wrote in her caption. “Something I’ve wanted to do for years and I finally took the step for me. I couldn’t be happier.” She added that she’ll be sharing more of her progress in the near future.

Cartwright and Jax Taylor, with whom she co-parents Cruz, filed for divorce in 2024. On her podcast, Cartwright said that during the relationship, she “lost a lot of [her] confidence” and felt “torn down.”

Still, the reality star, who most recently appeared on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, wanted to make clear that her “mommy makeover” operations were entirely for herself. “It’s something I wanted to do for me for a very long time,” she said. “I did this for me. It was about my confidence.”

Brittany Cartwright with then-husband Jax Taylor in 2021. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Although Cartwright admitted that recovery has been challenging, she says she is pleased with the results, and even recounted crying when she first saw her post-operation body without the wraps. “I couldn’t be happier with my decision,” she gushed, adding, ”I can already tell such a difference. I can look down, and my stomach doesn’t stick out like it used to.”