‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce from Jax Taylor
SPLITSVILLE
Vanderpump Rules veterans Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are divorcing. TMZ was the first to break the news on Tuesday that Cartwright pulled the trigger after five years of marriage. The exes share one son, Cruz. According to the outlet, The Valley star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and she dated their separation as Jan. 24, 2024. Their split was made public the following month. The docs reveal that Cartwright is not seeking spousal support and wants primary custody, with Taylor possibly having visitation rights. Throughout their time on reality TV, the couple’s volatile relationship, fraught with breakups and makeups, was on full display. In July, Taylor sought help at a treatment center for his mental health issues. TMZ reports that he left sometime this month. Both Cartwright and Taylor are set to appear in the second season of the Bravo series The Valley. The first season gave viewers a look into their married and family life.