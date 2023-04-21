CHEAT SHEET
Alec Baldwin Says He Owes 'Everything' to Hilaria After 'Rust' Charges Dropped
Alec Baldwin lavished his wife with praise on Thursday after prosecutors announced they would no longer proceed with involuntary manslaughter charges against him over a shooting on the set of a movie. Along with a picture of Baldwin cuddling his wife, Hilaria, the 65-year-old actor wrote: “I owe everything I have to this woman (and to you, Luke).” The parenthetical praise was apparently addressed to his lawyer, Luke Nikas, who confirmed to The Daily Beast that the case against Baldwin had been dismissed on Thursday. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in 2021 after being shot by Baldwin with a prop gun on the set of his upcoming film Rust. The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, still faces criminal charges over the incident.