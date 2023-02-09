Slain ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Family Sues Alec Baldwin
MORE FALLOUT
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the Rust cinematographer who was shot dead on the film’s set in 2021, announced Thursday they plan to file a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin. It’s the second time Baldwin's been sued by Hutchins’ loved ones, as her husband already filed a wrongful death suit that alleged Baldwin’s “reckless behavior and cost-cutting” killed Hutchins. That lawsuit, filed last year, has reportedly been settled and is pending court approval. More details about the latest filing are set to be released Thursday afternoon at a press conference hosted by the attorney representing Hutchins’ parents and sister. Baldwin and his armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the incident.