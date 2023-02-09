CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Slain ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Family Sues Alec Baldwin

    MORE FALLOUT

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Alec Baldwin has been sued a second time by loved ones of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

    David Dee Delgado/Reuters

    The family of Halyna Hutchins, the Rust cinematographer who was shot dead on the film’s set in 2021, announced Thursday they plan to file a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin. It’s the second time Baldwin's been sued by Hutchins’ loved ones, as her husband already filed a wrongful death suit that alleged Baldwin’s “reckless behavior and cost-cutting” killed Hutchins. That lawsuit, filed last year, has reportedly been settled and is pending court approval. More details about the latest filing are set to be released Thursday afternoon at a press conference hosted by the attorney representing Hutchins’ parents and sister. Baldwin and his armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the incident.

    Read it at Fox News