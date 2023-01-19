Alec Baldwin to Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter for ‘Rust’ Shooting

A New Mexico prosecutor said Thursday that involuntary manslaughter charges will be brought against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed for the fatal shooting of a colleague on the set of Rust—a shocking announcement after Baldwin repeatedly claimed the incident was a tragic accident.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the decision in a statement Thursday. She said two charges each—involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act—will be filed by the end of the month.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” Carmack-Altwies said, adding that “the evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety” on the Western film’s set.

David Halls, the film’s assistant director, signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, Carmack-Altwies added, and will face a suspended sentence plus six months of probation.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin during setup for a scene at a ranch outside Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin has claimed he was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun accidentally went off, killing her and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Despite Baldwin’s claims he never pulled the trigger, a forensic report by the FBI determined in August that the Colt .45 could not have fired without Baldwin pulling its trigger.

Baldwin has maintained he had no idea the gun was loaded with live rounds. Instead, he claims he believed it was “cold”—slang in the film industry to describe a weapon that carries blanks and can’t harm anyone.

Through video interviews, crime scene photographs and phone records from Baldwin, investigators reportedly uncovered that Gutierrez Reed, the film’s 24-year-old armorer, was the one who loaded Baldwin’s gun with a live round instead of blanks. The rounds had similar markings but were different colors, authorities said.

Citing investigators, Variety reported that cops found other live rounds on the set, including another in Baldwin’s holster. Gutierrez Reed’s attorney blamed the ordeal on Baldwin and her client’s boss, Seth Kenney, who allegedly supplied the live ammo to the set. Her lawyers also suggested someone on set may have wanted to “sabotage” the film over poor working conditions.

“If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor appointed by Carmack-Altwies, said in a statement Thursday.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigators, wrapped up their probe in October and forwarded it to the district attorney’s office for review. Once there, prosecutors sought state funding for up to four criminal trials related to the incident. New Mexico’s medical examiner previously ruled the shooting an accident.

After charges are filed, Carmack-Altwies said a preliminary hearing will likely occur within 60 days. If convicted of a felony charge without a firearm enhancement, Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed face a prison sentence of up to 18 months, Carmack-Altwies said. If found guilty with the enhancement, as the “involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act” charge carries, they'd face a mandatory 5-year prison sentence.

A lawyer for Baldwin and his publicist did not respond to inquiries sent by The Daily Beast Thursday.

Hutchins’ family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year. As part of that agreement, the low-budget movie is set to resume filming this month with Hutchins’ husband as an executive producer.

Her family celebrated Thursday’s announcement in a statement to The Daily Beast, saying the charges were warranted for the “conscious disregard for human life.”

“Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted,” the statement said. “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”