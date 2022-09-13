Allbirds’ Dropped a Plant-Based Leather Sneaker Just in Time for Fall

If you’ve been in the market for a new pair of sneakers to polish off your fall footwear lineup, Allbirds has you covered. Today, Allbirds debuted a limited edition drop of their new sneaker, The Pacer, which comes in both plant-based, plastic-free vegan leather and canvas.

The Pacer is Allbirds’ spinoff of a classic fall sneaker, reimagined and elevated with new innovative (and sustainable, of course) materials and a curvy, wave-like design. The Canvas Pacer comes comes in four versatile colorways, including “Natural Black,” “Natural White,” “Hazy Beige” and “Thrive Teal,” while the Plant Leather Pacer is offered in “Natural White” and “Dreamy Green,” which is a limited edition shade.

Allbirds Women’s Pacer Shoe Plant Leather Buy at Allbirds $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Plant Leather Pacer is made with Allbirds’s sustainable plant-based leather alternative, which is plastic free, 100 percent vegan, and uses natural materials like rubber, plant oils, and agricultural byproducts, including rice hulls and citrus peels. Compared to other vegan faux leather materials like “pleather,” the Plant leather material uses 88 percent less carbon, making it the ultimate sustainable and vegan-friendly option. The Canvas Pacer is also eco-friendly and made with organic cotton. Both styles feature Allbirds’ signature tree material, which gives the inner lining an ultra-soft and cozy feel.

Allbirds Men’s Canvas Pacer Sneaker Buy at Allbirds $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This is the first limited edition release of the Pacer, and while Allbirds plans to expand the inventory next year, you might want to hurry if you plan on scoring a pair in your size before the drop sells out—a highly likely scenario.

