The Allbirds Wool Piper Is My Perfect Fall Sneaker
PIPE UP!
When Allbirds drops a new sneaker, we at Scouted rejoice. The brand knows what it takes to create a sneaker that will make you replace all your others. Now, with the addition of the Wool Piper, I feel like I could wear a pair of Allbirds shoes for just about anything. I got a chance to try out a pair and boy, do I already love them.
These Merino wool sneakers are comfortable, breathable, and lightweight. Unlike the traditional Allbirds, these have a fully lace-up design that feels more like a vintage low-top sneaker than an activewear shoe. I’ve already expectantly paired them with jeans but also, unexpectedly, with a silk midi skirt or a dress. They can easily be dressed up or down.
While I usually gravitate towards white sneakers, I opted for the Dappled Grey, which looks like a sweater I wish I owned, but it also comes in True Black, Natural Black, Natural White, and Garden Blue. The oversized accents (Grommet holes! Laces!), contoured footbed with a midsole made from sugarcane, and an odor-reducing insole make these the sneakers I’ll be wearing throughout the fall. I don’t need another pair of sneakers, you say to yourself. Maybe start enforcing that rule after you’ve tried these.
Women's Wool Pipers
Men's Wool Piper
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.