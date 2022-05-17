Allbirds’ Newest Running Shoe Feels Like I’m Wearing Footwear From the Future

When it comes to running shoes, finding the right pair is dependent on a number of factors. Running shoes need to support your foot, provide comfort and breathability, hold up well against multiple surfaces and fit your style, among many other considerations. Allbirds has always been a stalwart of the running shoes and everyday sneakers space with its environmental sustainability and minimalist design proving to be incredibly popular.

The company just launched its newest product, the Tree Flyer running shoe. These shoes are built with several unique features and after spending almost two weeks wearing them, I can comfortably say that the Tree Flyers are the running shoe of the future. From the design to the materials to even the feel, I have not experienced any running shoes that have done the things that the newest shoes from Allbirds have done.

The Allbirds Tree Flyers are designed with a breathable, moisture-wicking, and lightweight upper that allows for flexibility and an enhanced range of motion. This allows the upper portion of the shoe to essentially hug the shape of your foot when you put it on without feeling too tight or not secure enough. The heel of the shoe adds significant stability and protection with a stiff back layer keeping it in check.

The bottom of the shoe is made of a newly created SwiftFoam material that provides a comfortable amount of support without weighing down your foot. I cannot stress how light these shoes are. Wearing them feels like you have almost no weight on your feet at all. The SwiftFoam also has a pretty solid bounce as well so as you run, you’ll definitely feel the Tree Flyers propelling you forward.

Allbirds Tree Flyers Buy at Allbirds $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The overall design and style of the shoe were clearly made with an eye on the future. With sharp edges on the corners of the SwiftFoam bottom and a logoless solid color top, the shoes have a clean, minimalist look that is futuristic in its simplicity. Additionally, the simple style helps the shoes work seamlessly with basically any style of outfit. In true Allbirds fashion, the shoes feature a number emblazoned on the back heel of the shoe representing the exact amount of carbon it took to make it.

However, with running shoes, the most important metric by far is simply how it feels on your foot. Easily the lightest running shoe I’ve ever worn, the Tree Flyers also offer great support on my arches and are comfortable enough to be used for long-distance runs and short sprints. The breathable top layer in particular serves as a major point of comfort with the top keeping my foot cool and cozy.

Allbirds also put more focus on environmental sustainability with the Tree Flyers than ever before. The SwiftFoam used is made of 48 percent bio-based materials such as castor beans, the upper materials are made of a eucalyptus tree polyester blend and the heel support is actually made of recycled materials from the initial production of the SwiftFoam. When taking into account the numerous carbon projects that Allbirds funds, the 9.92kg of carbon it takes to make the pair is offset completely making the shoes carbon-neutral.

It is impossible to truly predict the future, but when I’m wearing my Allbirds Tree Flyers, I feel like I might just get a sense of what the sneakers we might own will look and feel like.

