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WHO'S THAT GUY?

‘American Idol’ Star Looks Unrecognizable After Teeth and Body Makeover

The 51-year-old singer says his head-to-toe change has dramatically overhauled his life.

Bo Bice (L) and Carrie Underwood sing "Up Where We Belong" at the finale of Fox's "American Idol" at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood May 25, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello ssm/SV

Chris Pizzello/Reuters

By Roosa Rahkonen

An American Idol star has shocked fans after undergoing a head-to-toe transformation, making dramatic changes to his teeth, hair, and physique.

Bo Bice competed on the fourth season of the singing competition in 2005, gaining fans for his Southern-rock musicality, raspy voice, and expressive delivery. He ultimately finished second to Carrie Underwood.

The rock singer, known for his long hair and scruffy appearance, debuted a drastically different look on Oct. 29.

American Idol finalists Bo Bice (L) and Carrie Underwood (R) arrive at the finale of Fox's "American Idol" at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood May 25, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MA

Bo Bice and Carrie Underwood were the finalists in the 2005 season of “American Idol.”

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“Well, well, Tinkerbell... Who’s THAT guy?!” he wrote in an Instagram post, showing side-by-side photos of himself in 2024 and in 2026.

“Ain’t it funny what 2 years’ll do in your life,” Bice wrote, adding that he was debuting “a new life, new style, but the same southern soul.”

Bo Bice in early 2025 and in late September 2026.

Bo Bice in early 2025 and in late September 2026.

Instagram/Bo Bice

In April, Bice detailed on Instagram how he transformed his “body, mind, and spirit” over the past two years.

Carrie Underwood holds her Grammys for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Jesus, Take the Wheel", and for Best New Artist, at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES)
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Bice said he lost 89 pounds in order to “move around like I [used] to on stage and feel better, sharper and stronger from the lighter weight.”

One lifestyle change that contributed to his body transformation was quitting caffeine: “I went from 3 cups of coffee and 5 cokes a day to only water and juiced fruits, vegetables, vitamins.”

AMERICAN IDOL - "804 (Auditions)" - Auditions continue as Luke, Lionel, Carrie and Ryan are wowed by exceptional talent and unforgettable performances. SUNDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) BO BICE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Bo Bice began his transformation in 2024. Pictured here with Carrie Underwood on the set of “American Idol” in early 2025. Underwood now works as a judge on the show.

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

“No drinking, no drugs, body clean from everything but natural God-grown remedies,” Bice wrote.

He said he donated all of his extra-large and large shirts and swapped to size medium after his weight loss.

“Everything fits and looks on spot,” he rejoiced.

Bo Bice debuted his new teeth in April. Pictured here in 2016 and 2026.

Bo Bice debuted his new teeth in April. Pictured here in 2016 and 2026.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images;Bo Bice/Instagram

In the picture accompanying the post, Bice smiled with brand-new teeth.

He wrote he was inspired to undergo the transformation “out of pain and embarrassment.” According to Bice, his Crohn’s disease had contributed to his teeth breaking and “failing.”

Bo Bice from the show American Idol arrives at a pre-Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2006. The Grammy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles on Wednesday. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Bo Bice at a pre-Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, in 2006.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Bice also joked about his hair transformation.

“Cut the hair from tail length to the short-haired country boy look again,” he wrote, adding, “A lot lighter and I’m saving on shampoo & conditioner.”

Bo Bice

Bo Bice wrote that his transformation gave him new inspiration for music.

Instagram/Bo Bice

Bice said the changes made him feel good in his body.

“Back into a comfortable and healthy lifestyle, 50 feels better than any other decade I experienced yet,” he wrote.

He also said he was writing music and practicing more than he had in years following his transformation: “The faucet is in full flow again and inspiration has returned to [the] well.”

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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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