 Skip to main content
GAME CHANGER

NBA Hall of Famer Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss

The sports commentator weighed 355 pounds at his heaviest.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley pose for a team portrait prior to playing against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match

By Roosa Rahkonen

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lost more than 50 pounds with the help of prescription weight-loss drugs.

In an interview published on Oct. 29, the 63-year-old sports commentator told People that his weight began climbing after two hip replacement surgeries, one in 2016 and another in 2018.

“I ended up gaining like 100 pounds when I got my hips because you’re kind of laid up for months and months,” he said.

Charles Barkley in 2021 and in 2026.

Charles Barkley in 2021 and in 2026.

Christian Petersen;Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images

Barkley weighed 250 pounds throughout his basketball career from 1984 to 2000, but after his surgeries, he peaked at 355 pounds.

“When I was 25 years old, my pregame meal was two fish fillets, a large fry, and I washed it down with a Diet Coke,” he said. “I’m working out every single day, running up and down the court for two hours a night. You can pretty much get away with eating anything. And then Father Time starts knocking on your door.”

Unknown date 1996; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) in action against the Seattle Supersonics at America West Arena. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley said he weighed 250 pounds during his professional basketball career. Pictured here playing for the Phoenix Suns in 1996.

USA TODAY Sports/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Three years ago, Barkley’s doctor warned him about his weight. “I’ll try anything. I wanna be here,” he recalled telling the doctor.

His doctor first prescribed him Mounjaro, a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist. In 2023, he said he had lost 62 pounds with the help of the shot but stopped using it because of the tirzepatide shortage.

<p>Gayle King (L) and Charles Barkley, seen here at the 2017 NBA Awards Live on TNT, have been friends for years.</p>

Charles Barkley underwent two hip replacement surgeries. Pictured here with Gayle King in 2017 after his first one.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Afterward, he gained some of the weight back. He then switched to Zepbound, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that helps suppress appetite.

“Next thing I know, I’m down 50 pounds. But I know I’ve actually lost more than that,” he said. “It’s been not only a game-changer, it’s been a life-changer.”

Steve Rudin
RIGHT AS RAIN

Weatherman Shows Off His 55-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Roosa Rahkonen

Since April 2025, he has been a patient ambassador for Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth company.

Other Ro ambassadors include Serena Williams, whose husband Alexis Ohanian is an investor and board member.

BIG SKY, MONTANA - JULY 06: Charles Barkley participates in a chipping contest during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley said that before he took GLP-1 drugs, he used to need a nap after a golf game. Pictured here during a chipping contest in Montana in 2021.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

“The first thing I noticed was my energy level because as a fat person, you get so used to feeling like s---. You’re just tired anytime you do anything,” Barkley said. “Normally, when I was way over 300 pounds, anytime I finished playing golf, I needed a nap. Now, I don’t. I’m not tired. I even go to the gym after I play golf.”

He said he has also made dietary changes and now focuses on eating more fruits and vegetables.

“When I’m doing my TV gig, and they show old photos of me, the difference is night and day,” he said. “I feel better, and I know I look better.”

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: General view of a digital billboard with former NBA player Charles Barkley advertising Ro and weight loss from GLP-1 medication at New York Moynihan Train Hall At Penn Station on May 31, 2026, in New York, NY. Ro is a telehealth company that has multiple GLP-1 options and provides services nationwide. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Charles Barkley has been an ambassador for Ro since April 2025.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barkley hopes his transparency will help reduce the stigma around taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

“This is not cheating or some [bulls--t] like that,” he said. “There’s no other drug in the world that would help any disease or physical ailment that people wouldn’t tell you to take.”

Comedian Amy Schumer poses during the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, California December 3, 2015. Picture taken December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
‘FEELING GREAT’

Amy Schumer Reveals Her Weight After 1 Year on Mounjaro

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW