GAME CHANGER NBA Hall of Famer Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss The sports commentator weighed 355 pounds at his heaviest. Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lost more than 50 pounds with the help of prescription weight-loss drugs.

In an interview published on Oct. 29, the 63-year-old sports commentator told People that his weight began climbing after two hip replacement surgeries, one in 2016 and another in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ended up gaining like 100 pounds when I got my hips because you’re kind of laid up for months and months,” he said.

Charles Barkley in 2021 and in 2026. Christian Petersen;Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images

Barkley weighed 250 pounds throughout his basketball career from 1984 to 2000, but after his surgeries, he peaked at 355 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was 25 years old, my pregame meal was two fish fillets, a large fry, and I washed it down with a Diet Coke,” he said. “I’m working out every single day, running up and down the court for two hours a night. You can pretty much get away with eating anything. And then Father Time starts knocking on your door.”

Charles Barkley said he weighed 250 pounds during his professional basketball career. Pictured here playing for the Phoenix Suns in 1996. USA TODAY Sports/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Three years ago, Barkley’s doctor warned him about his weight. “I’ll try anything. I wanna be here,” he recalled telling the doctor.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

His doctor first prescribed him Mounjaro, a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist. In 2023, he said he had lost 62 pounds with the help of the shot but stopped using it because of the tirzepatide shortage.

Charles Barkley underwent two hip replacement surgeries. Pictured here with Gayle King in 2017 after his first one. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Afterward, he gained some of the weight back. He then switched to Zepbound, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that helps suppress appetite.

“Next thing I know, I’m down 50 pounds. But I know I’ve actually lost more than that,” he said. “It’s been not only a game-changer, it’s been a life-changer.”

Since April 2025, he has been a patient ambassador for Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth company.

Other Ro ambassadors include Serena Williams, whose husband Alexis Ohanian is an investor and board member.

Charles Barkley said that before he took GLP-1 drugs, he used to need a nap after a golf game. Pictured here during a chipping contest in Montana in 2021. Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

“The first thing I noticed was my energy level because as a fat person, you get so used to feeling like s---. You’re just tired anytime you do anything,” Barkley said. “Normally, when I was way over 300 pounds, anytime I finished playing golf, I needed a nap. Now, I don’t. I’m not tired. I even go to the gym after I play golf.”

He said he has also made dietary changes and now focuses on eating more fruits and vegetables.

“When I’m doing my TV gig, and they show old photos of me, the difference is night and day,” he said. “I feel better, and I know I look better.”

Charles Barkley has been an ambassador for Ro since April 2025. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barkley hopes his transparency will help reduce the stigma around taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

“This is not cheating or some [bulls--t] like that,” he said. “There’s no other drug in the world that would help any disease or physical ailment that people wouldn’t tell you to take.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register