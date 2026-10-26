RIGHT AS RAIN Weatherman Shows Off His 55-Pound Weight Loss Transformation The award-winning forecaster says he’s had to replace his entire wardrobe, calling it a “nice problem to have.” Instagram/Steve Rudin

A TV weatherman is showing off the impressive health transformation he achieved over the course of one year.

On Saturday, ABC 7News’s senior meteorologist Steve Rudin posted a weight-loss update on Facebook with side-by-side photos.

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“I’ve been off this week attending a weather conference in Omaha, and I’ve been meaning to share a personal update,” Rudin, who has forecast the weather in the Washington, D.C., area for over 30 years, wrote. “Some of you have noticed there’s a little less of me on TV these days.”

The photo on the left showed the 55-year-old anchor on air in October 2025, weighing 229 pounds. The image on the right showed him in October 2026, weighing 174 pounds.

Steve Rudin posted a collage of photos of himself on air, taken a year apart. Instagram/Steve Rudin

“The last time I weighed this much, I was a senior in high school,” he wrote of his current weight. “For perspective, I weighed 190 when I moved to D.C. in December 1995.”

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“Fifty-five pounds down in a year. Same Steve. A little more room for the map,” Rudin joked.

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He wrote that his waist size had dropped from 38 inches to 32, his suit jacket size from 46 to 40, and his T-shirt size from extra-large to medium.

In his Instagram post with the same images, Rudin added that his Mack Weldon underwear size had also shrunk from extra-large to medium.

“I’ve had to replace my entire wardrobe, which is a nice problem to have. An expensive one, but nice,” he wrote. “Thankfully, 30 years of working out left some muscle under the padding.”

Steve Rudin and his dog before his weight loss transformation. Instagram/Steve Rudin

Viewers called his transformation “wonderful” and “inspiring” in the comments and said the difference was visible on television.

“I knew it, watching you every day, I could see the change. Congratulations to you, looking great!” one person wrote. Another added, “Definitely have noticed the change…you look great! Congrats!”

Steve Rudin and his dog, Ted, in May 2026. Instagram/Steve Rudin

On Instagram, Rudin’s followers asked about the secret behind his transformation.

Steve Rudin told followers curious about his transformation to check his hashtags. Instagram/Steve Rudin

“Amazing. Besides hard work, how did you do it?” one fan asked.

Rudin replied, “Take a look at my hashtags.”

His caption included several hashtags, including #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weight. Rudin also tagged Eli Lilly and Company, leading some fans to speculate that he took weight-loss medication to support his journey.

Eli Lilly and Company manufactures Zepbound, an FDA-approved GLP-1 receptor agonist weight-management injection, and Foundayo, a daily GLP-1 pill.

The pharmaceutical giant also manufactures Mounjaro, a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes.

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