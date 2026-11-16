Legendary rocker Anthony Kiedis, 64, has shocked concertgoers with his strange new look.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman appeared completely unrecognizable during a Nov. 14 performance at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he dressed up as music producer Rick Rubin, who was being inducted.
A shirtless Kiedis arrived on stage in a fluffy white hairpiece with a matching long beard, gray mustache, and red-tinted sunglasses.
Painted jean shorts, a black belt, long blue socks with white stripes, and chunky black shoes completed his ensemble.
The six-time Grammy winner wasn’t alone in his surprising outfit choice. The other three band members—Michael “Flea” Balzary, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith—wore similar outfits honoring the producer.
“We love you, Rick Rubin,” Kiedis shouted after rocking out to “Give It Away,” which Rubin produced.
The music legend has worked with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for eight studio albums, joining them for the first time on their 1991 album, “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.”
Several fans commented on the playful performance in a video of it shared on X, with one person renaming them the “Red Hot Rubins.”
“Those guys are so darn funny! This is awesome. I bet Rubin loved every second of it,” one fan mused.
Another person said, “Those guys are wild. What a show!”
Kiedis co-founded the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983, when he was 20.
He shares his 19-year-old son, Everly Bear Kiedis, with his ex-girlfriend, model Heather Christie. The age-gap couple, more than 20 years apart, was together from 2004 to 2008.
The rock star has an even larger age gap with his latest paramour: Kiedis is now dating 33-year-old sex educator and writer Eileen Kelly, who defended their relationship in a Vogue essay titled “My Boyfriend Is Double My Age.”
“It’s my first time dating someone significantly older, and sometimes I joke with friends that I’ve been missing out my whole life,” Kelly wrote in April.
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