IS THAT YOU, SANTA? Rock Legend, 64, Looks Unrecognizable After White-Hair Makeover The Grammy winner surprised fans during a performance. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Legendary rocker Anthony Kiedis, 64, has shocked concertgoers with his strange new look.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman appeared completely unrecognizable during a Nov. 14 performance at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he dressed up as music producer Rick Rubin, who was being inducted.

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Anthony Kiedis's usual long-haired, casually dressed look at the 2005 Spike TV Video Game Awards Red Carpet at the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, California. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A shirtless Kiedis arrived on stage in a fluffy white hairpiece with a matching long beard, gray mustache, and red-tinted sunglasses.

Painted jean shorts, a black belt, long blue socks with white stripes, and chunky black shoes completed his ensemble.

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs onstage dressed as music producer Rick Rubin during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/WireImage

The six-time Grammy winner wasn’t alone in his surprising outfit choice. The other three band members—Michael “Flea” Balzary, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith—wore similar outfits honoring the producer.

Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith, and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage dressed as music producer Rick Rubin during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“We love you, Rick Rubin,” Kiedis shouted after rocking out to “Give It Away,” which Rubin produced.

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The music legend has worked with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for eight studio albums, joining them for the first time on their 1991 album, “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.”

The real Rick Rubin, a legendary music producer, appears onstage at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Several fans commented on the playful performance in a video of it shared on X, with one person renaming them the “Red Hot Rubins.”

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2013. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

“Those guys are so darn funny! This is awesome. I bet Rubin loved every second of it,” one fan mused.

“What a band. Gotta love these guys,” added another commenter.

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Another person said, “Those guys are wild. What a show!”

Anthony Kiedis and his son Everly Bear Kiedis attend an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena on February 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kiedis co-founded the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1983, when he was 20.

He shares his 19-year-old son, Everly Bear Kiedis, with his ex-girlfriend, model Heather Christie. The age-gap couple, more than 20 years apart, was together from 2004 to 2008.

Anthony Kiedis with his ex-girlfriend, model Heather Christie, in Beverly Hills, California, on November 7, 2007. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The rock star has an even larger age gap with his latest paramour: Kiedis is now dating 33-year-old sex educator and writer Eileen Kelly, who defended their relationship in a Vogue essay titled “My Boyfriend Is Double My Age.”

Anthony Kiedis and Eileen Kelly at the Gagosian Celebrates Jonas Wood event in Beverly Hills in March 2026. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gagosian

“It’s my first time dating someone significantly older, and sometimes I joke with friends that I’ve been missing out my whole life,” Kelly wrote in April.

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