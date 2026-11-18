Scaramucci Floats Curious Reason Why Trump Hasn’t Axed Top Trump Goon
The Commerce secretary is raising one big name in Trump’s inner circle.
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Anthony Scaramucci suggested Donald Trump has been standing by Howard Lutnick through the Nvidia scandal because he may have Jeffrey Epstein-related “information” on him.
Scaramucci, appearing on The Bulwark podcast, said the Commerce secretary appears to be safe amid the fallout from Jensen Huang’s exit and its implications for the Trump administration, even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw him under the bus and senior White House officials reportedly discussed pushing him out.
Lutnick previously bragged about giving Huang, whose affair with a suspected Chinese spy has sparked national security concerns, “really easy access” to Trump, who approved a deal to sell A.I. chips to China.
“Lutnick is a lowlife, so he probably has information on Trump, and he probably has information on nefarious activity with Epstein and all this other stuff. So they’re going to be cautious around Lutnick,” Scaramucci claimed. “Like, Lutnick should have been fired six, eight months ago, when they had the pictures of him on Epstein Island and all that other stuff. They didn’t fire him because he’s probably got stuff on Trump.”
Lutnick, 65, appeared in files the Justice Department and FBI produced earlier this year about the dead sex offender. In one undated photograph, Lutnick was seen with Epstein on his Caribbean island. Lutnick told the Senate Appropriations Committee in February that his wife, children, and their nannies traveled to the island with him.
Lutnick previously lied about his relationship with Epstein, claiming he cut off contact shortly after meeting him in 2005. But the two exchanged emails well afterward, including after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. Lutnick’s final communications with Epstein over email were in 2018, the year before he died.
Epstein once called Trump his closest friend, but Trump said the two had a falling out in the mid-2000s. Trump has denied participating in any of his crimes.
Scaramucci said that while Lutnick’s “a-- kissing” of the 80-year-old president is “revolting,” that’s not why he is still working in the administration.
“He’s got leverage” over Trump, Scaramucci said. “That’s why he’s around.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to the Commerce Department and the White House for comment.
Despite the criticism aimed at Lutnick, Scaramucci, Trump’s short-lived White House communications director in 2017, defended Bessent.
“I do like him. I think he’s an honorable guy and I know he’s super p---ed at Lutnick,” he said. “He’s like, ‘What the hell, man? We’re fiduciaries here for the American people, and you had this information, and even Trump himself told you to slow this down.’ It’s all documented.”
Axios reported that Bessent asked Lutnick why Megaspeed, the company that employed the woman with whom Huang had an affair, wasn’t put on a list of sanctioned companies deemed a national security risk.
“I don’t know. I’ll look into it,” Lutnick reportedly replied.
But Lutnick, that outlet reported, had already been warned about Megaspeed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Trump had reportedly been briefed about the alleged spy in May, yet still brought Huang to China personally that month.
“He’s a fine person, in my opinion,” Trump said last week. “I think he’s an honorable guy; I think he probably has an excuse for it.”
The president added that Huang had “done an amazing job for our country.”
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