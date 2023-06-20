CHEAT SHEET
Anti-Corruption Police Raid Paris 2024 Olympics Headquarters
Anti-corruption police conducted a raid at the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday, according to reports in France. Officers also reportedly raided the offices of Solideo—the organization responsible for Olympic construction sites, a source familiar with the investigation told AFP. The operations come just over a year out from when the games are set to open across France in July 2024. The purpose of the raids was not immediately clear, but the searches were allegedly carried out by financial crime investigators and the financial brigade of the Paris police. The games’ organizing committee said it is “cooperating fully with the investigators in order to facilitate their investigation.”