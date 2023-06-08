4 Toddlers—Some in Strollers—Targeted in Wild Knife Attack

Four young children and one adult were injured in a horrific knife attack in a scenic lakeside park in southeastern France on Thursday, according to reports.

The stabbing spree in the alpine town of Annecy left the adult and two of the children in a life-threatening condition, police said. Authorities believe the preschool victims now fighting to survive are about three years old.

Earlier reports Thursday suggested that as many as eight children may have been hurt. Gérald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, confirmed the attack on Twitter and said the knifeman “was arrested thanks for the very rapid intervention of the police.”

Multiple French media reports citing police sources claim the attacker told authorities he was a Syrian refugee. Police have not confirmed the identity of the suspect, saying only that he was a man in his 30s. He was arrested in the town around 20 miles south of the Swiss city of Geneva at around 9:45 a.m. local time.

Reports say the man started stabbing children in the park—some of whom were in strollers—before fleeing and attacking an elderly man close by. Armed officers reportedly shot the suspect in the legs before he was detained. Antoine Armand, a local lawmaker, told BFMTV that children were “savagely attacked” on a playground.

In a statement on Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as an “attack of absolute cowardice.” “The nation is in shock,” he added, saying the country’s thoughts were with the victims, their families, and the emergency services.

“I was running by the lake when I saw, suddenly, dozens of people coming quickly towards me, in the opposite direction,” Anthony Le Tallec, a soccer star who used to play for Liverpool, said in a video on Instagram on Thursday, Le Parisien reports. “I wondered what was going on. A mom yelled at me: Run, run, there’s someone stabbing everyone, all along the lake! He stabbed children, run, run!” He added that he then witnessed the suspect stabbing a man before being shot by police.

Lawmakers in the French National Assembly stood for a minute’s silence on Thursday. “There are very young children in a critical state and I ask you to observe a minute of silence for them, for their families,” Yaël Braun-Pivet, the assembly’s president, said. “We hope that the consequences of this extremely serious attack are not consequences that will send the country into mourning.”