Breakdancing Will Make Its Olympic Debut at 2024 Summer Games in Paris
Breakdancing will be an official sport at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday. Officially known as “breaking,” it joins surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing as the newest additions to the summer iteration of the games. The IOC is “showcasing youth-focused events that are inclusive, engaging and can be practised outside conventional arenas,” the organization wrote in a statement. The IOC is also looking to have equal gender participation in the 2024 games, introducing four more mixed-gender events. “With this programme, we are making the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for the post-corona world,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement.