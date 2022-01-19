Friends, we might just be living through a Golden Age of A-listers doing funny accents. Hot on the heels of Julia Garner’s bananas “German” accent in Netflix’s recently dropped Inventing Anna trailer comes WeCrashed—an Apple TV+ miniseries that finds Jared Leto trying out another bizarro drawl.

Those who watched House of Gucci might recall that Leto broke out a Wario-esque accento italiano that left audiences in stitches. (Should we be talking about those creepy allegations underpinning the actor’s cult-y image, and how Hollywood seems content to hire him for more and more projects anyway? I wish we would!) In Apple’s upcoming series, the actor doubles down on the accent work to play WeWork founder and Israeli businessman Adam Neumann—and seems to delight in chewing on each and every syllable he utters. “WeWork isn’t just a cohmpannie,” he insists at one point. “Ees a movement.”

Hulu explored the chaos that befell the co-working company with last year’s documentary WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn. Apple’s miniseries borrows its title from the six-episode Wondery podcast that inspired it, David Brown’s WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. The series finds Leto and Anne Hathaway playing the magnetic, idiosyncratic couple behind one of the biggest corporate flame-outs in recent memory. The first three episodes will premiere March 18.

From the looks of it, the WeWork drama pipeline has not yet run dry; Stephen Falk also signed on in 2020 to serve as showrunner for a limited series starring Succession’s Nicholas Braun as Adam Neumann, based on a book by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell. (The book, The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion, hit shelves last year.) No word yet on whether Braun, too, will commit to an accent—but hope springs eternal.