Bad Bunny Humiliates MAGA’s Super Bowl Act Ahead of Showdown
The iconic Latin singer Bad Bunny is humiliating MAGA star Kid Rock, even before either of them is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. While Trump administration officials have said no one will watch Bad Bunny, it seems the most-streamed artist ever is getting far more clicks and interest than Kid Rock. “It’s so shameful that they decide to pick somebody that seems to hate America so much,” former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski said about the choice. Google search data shows that in the day leading up to the Super Bowl, interest in the official halftime performer was three times higher on average than in Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show.” Bad Bunny, an outspoken critic of ICE, has drawn the ire of the Trump administration, with the president himself planning to boycott the show. “I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny,” Karoline Leavitt said.