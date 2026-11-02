BUMPY RIDE Underwear Model Faces Backlash Over Post-Baby Runway Appearance The new mother has responded to critics of her first postpartum gig. Instagram/Barbara Palvin;Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A Victoria’s Secret model is addressing the backlash to her controversial postpartum runway walk.

Barbara Palvin walked the lingerie giant’s iconic underwear runway show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, just weeks after giving birth.

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The 33-year-old Hungarian supermodel’s appearance drew mixed reviews online, with people both praising her looks and criticizing the “unrealistic” expectations her appearance set for other new mothers.

On Oct. 31, Palvin addressed the backlash at the Sprouse House Halloween party, hosted by her and her husband, former child star Dylan Sprouse.

Barbara Palvin walked at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 six weeks after giving birth. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“Some people loved that I was back, and some people were like, maybe I should be resting at home,” she told E! News, saying she was “overwhelmed” by the reactions.

Barbara Palvin modeled two looks at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

Palvin, who gave birth to her first child, Sylvie, on Sep. 7, said the feedback she received was “50-50.”

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“Everyone’s postpartum journey is different,” she said. “And this is just mine.”

Barbara Palvin announced her pregnancy at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 14, 2026. Here with her husband, Dylan Sprouse. Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Palvin thanked her loved ones for their support.

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“I’m lucky that I have the support from my husband and my family,” Palvin said. “And they were able to get me there.”

She also shared advice for other new mothers: “Don’t be scared to ask for help.”

Barbara Palvin received mixed feedback for her appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sprouse, 34, added that he was impressed by his wife of three years.

“I’m as proud as I could possibly be,” he said. “It’s a difficult thing to do.”

Barbara Palvin has walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show five times. Here at the 2024 show in New York City. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Palvin, who became an official Angel in 2019, strutted down the runway twice during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. First in a sheer pink minidress, then in a white, bedazzled corset with matching underwear and wings.

After the show, she thanked Victoria’s Secret for its support, and for “embracing me exactly where I am in my postpartum journey and making me feel so beautiful and confident.”

She added, “I mean, we were literally sewing nursing pads into my bras backstage!”

Barbara Palvin showed the reality of her Victoria’s Secret appearance on Instagram. Instagram/Barbara Palvin

“Going back to work was a choice I was lucky enough to make,” Palvin continued. “And while I’m so grateful for this opportunity, I can’t help but think about all the mothers who don’t have that choice.”

Barbara Palvin gave birth to a baby girl on September 7, 2026. Instagram/Barbara Palvin

Before walking the runway, Palvin talked with Page Six. She told the outlet that she ate only organic foods during her pregnancy, and relied on light exercise after giving birth.

“My body bounced back, luckily, really quickly,” she said, adding, “and I think it’s because I’ve never been healthier.”

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