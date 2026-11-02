Underwear Model Faces Backlash Over Post-Baby Runway Appearance
The new mother has responded to critics of her first postpartum gig.
A Victoria’s Secret model is addressing the backlash to her controversial postpartum runway walk.
Barbara Palvin walked the lingerie giant’s iconic underwear runway show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, just weeks after giving birth.
The 33-year-old Hungarian supermodel’s appearance drew mixed reviews online, with people both praising her looks and criticizing the “unrealistic” expectations her appearance set for other new mothers.
On Oct. 31, Palvin addressed the backlash at the Sprouse House Halloween party, hosted by her and her husband, former child star Dylan Sprouse.
“Some people loved that I was back, and some people were like, maybe I should be resting at home,” she told E! News, saying she was “overwhelmed” by the reactions.
Palvin, who gave birth to her first child, Sylvie, on Sep. 7, said the feedback she received was “50-50.”
“Everyone’s postpartum journey is different,” she said. “And this is just mine.”
Palvin thanked her loved ones for their support.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“I’m lucky that I have the support from my husband and my family,” Palvin said. “And they were able to get me there.”
She also shared advice for other new mothers: “Don’t be scared to ask for help.”
Sprouse, 34, added that he was impressed by his wife of three years.
“I’m as proud as I could possibly be,” he said. “It’s a difficult thing to do.”
Palvin, who became an official Angel in 2019, strutted down the runway twice during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. First in a sheer pink minidress, then in a white, bedazzled corset with matching underwear and wings.
After the show, she thanked Victoria’s Secret for its support, and for “embracing me exactly where I am in my postpartum journey and making me feel so beautiful and confident.”
She added, “I mean, we were literally sewing nursing pads into my bras backstage!”
“Going back to work was a choice I was lucky enough to make,” Palvin continued. “And while I’m so grateful for this opportunity, I can’t help but think about all the mothers who don’t have that choice.”
Before walking the runway, Palvin talked with Page Six. She told the outlet that she ate only organic foods during her pregnancy, and relied on light exercise after giving birth.
“My body bounced back, luckily, really quickly,” she said, adding, “and I think it’s because I’ve never been healthier.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…